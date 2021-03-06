MINTER, Harold E.



Mr. Harold E. Minter, age 89, of Atlanta, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley A. Minter, his parents, Velvie Marie and Alvin Clifford Minter, his brother, Hollis Minter, his sister, Faye Benton, his great granddaughter, Amanda Rose Stuchel, and his son-in-law, Derek D. Yates. He is survived by his four children; daughter, Lynne Yates of Lithia Springs, son, Curtis K. Minter and his wife Bobbie of Douglasville, son, Derek L. Minter and his wife Gaylene of Alpharetta, son, Eric Z. Minter and his wife Jennifer of Monticello, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Harold was proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy as a young man. He continued to grow and learn in several different careers over his adult life managing people and financial offices. He was known for his helpful hand to anyone who needed a hand up. He would literally give you the shirt off of his back or his last dollar. He married Shirley Ann Couey in August 1955 and was married for 31 years before she passed in May 1987. Their four children were his most valuable asset. He was so proud of the independent adults they had become. His family and friends loved and will dearly miss him.



The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to the following organizations: Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Wounded Warrior Project or any organization that supports our Veterans or Seniors.

