MINSK (SHARTAR), Ruth



Ruth Minsk (nee Shartar), on December 13, 2020 at age 99. Born in and lifelong resident of Atlanta, Georgia. Beloved mother of Frederic I. (Paula) Minsk, Howard C. Minsk and the late Stephen L. Minsk. Cherished grandmother of Seth (Vikki) Minsk, Jared (Renee Ilesamni) Minsk, Zachary Dalton Minsk, Nina Minsk and Cloe Minsk. Adored great grandmother of Michael, Yael and Noah Minsk and Ryan Chombok, Lindsay (Phil) Shearer and Elliot Minsk. Ruth was predeceased by her devoted husband, Bennie Minsk, brothers, Harry Shartar and Isadore Martin (Buddy) Shartar and Edythe S. Gordon and parents Saul and Fanny (Maziar) Shartar. Ruth was a longtime employee of the Coca Cola Bottling Company and retired to care for her husband. She was a proud graduate of Girls High School in Atlanta. She was a life-long member of Congregation Shearith Israel. Graveside services will be private and held at Crest Lawn on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. The funeral may be viewed via the zoom link on Dressler's website. Shiva will be observed by phone only. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

