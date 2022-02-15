MINSK, Malcolm



Malcolm Minsk, beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and Atlanta Jewish community leader, passed away on February 13, 2022. Malcolm was born on January 16, 1929, in Atlanta and grew up here with his brothers Alvin and Donald, and parents Harry and Ida Minsk (z'l). He graduated from Boy's High in 1946 and Emory University in 1949, then began working as an accountant with Henry Birnbrey, and later with his younger brother Donald, at a business where he ultimately worked for 70 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, posted to Indianapolis, Indiana and San Antonio, Texas. An active member of AZA as a teenager, Malcolm was deeply involved in the Jewish community throughout his lifetime. As a young adult, he served on the Board of the Atlanta Zionist District and the Southern Zionist Youth Commission and, with Lila Reisman and Herman Popkin, founded Camp Judea in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He was president of Congregation Shearith Israel and of the Hebrew Academy (now the Atlanta Jewish Academy), of which he was a Trustee for Life, along with his wife Betty (z'l), and was honored by Congregation Beth Jacob and the Atlanta Jewish Academy. In addition to cherished time with his family, Malcolm enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading tax cases, and traveling, visiting all seven continents, with a special connection to Israel. His and Betty's home was always open to others, and they loved entertaining family, friends, and visitors as well as hosting community events. Malcolm was predeceased by Betty, his dear wife of 55 years, and is survived by his loving family members: brothers Alvin (Shirley) and Donald (Sheila) Minsk; children Ronald Minsk (Gail), Elisa Hartstein (Morris), and Wendy Solon (Alan); and grandchildren, Miriam, Shira, and Oren Minsk, Eliana, Dalia, Zack, and Jonah Hartstein, and Sarah, Hannah, and Rebecca Solon. Donations may be made to the Atlanta Jewish Academy, Congregation Shearith Israel, Congregation Ohr HaTorah, or the charity of one's choice. Please sign online guestbook and access live streaming at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. The funeral service will take place at Congregation Shearith Israel at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with internment to follow at CrestLawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

