MINOR, Terry



Terry Minor, age 76, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. A funeral mass for Terry will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sandyspringschapel.com for the Minor family.





