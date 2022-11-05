Minor, Peggy

MINOR (BURTON), Peggy



A world without Peggy in it is unfathomable. Her eternal optimism, unwavering faith and gorgeous Big Blue Eyes captured the hearts of everyone she met.



Peggy Burton Minor passed away from cancer at age 57, on November 2, 2022. She leaves behind her devastated family; husband, Richard Minor; and children, Analhi, McGraw and Peter.



On April 20, 1965, Peggy Lou was born to Elizabeth and Pete Burton. The youngest of 4 kids, she was adored by her family from day one. A Shirley Temple look-a-like, her blond curls and giant baby blues made her look otherworldly. Little did we know this astonishing beauty would turn out to be just as stunning on the inside as out. She was our pillar of strength, our family center, always present with endless love, spot-on advice, with a giant helping of Faith and Hope to back it up. Soon after Peggy was born, the family moved from San Antonio, TX to their permanent home of Atlanta, GA.



Peg often reminisced about our ideal childhood: neighborhood tag, girls softball and chasing down foul balls for free snow cones at her brother's 1000 baseball games at Murphy Candler Park. Our summers at Lake Allatoona were filled with July 4th memories and where she learned how to drive the family station wagon by herself at age 12 (and other stories she wouldn't want her kids to hear!) After graduating from Chamblee High School, she followed her big Sis to UGA and earned her degree in Communications and a Minor in Fun.



After graduation, Professional Peggy worked as a medical sales rep for Kodak, living in Memphis Tennessee and ultimately moving back to Atlanta. It was then she picked the perfect guy and fellow Bulldawg, the handsome Dick Minor. She married Dickie on June 16,1995. Dickie and his brothers bought land down South to become Farmers and the adventurous couple began a new life in Americus, GA.



Americus was quite an adjustment for that Atlanta girl, but she dove in head first and carved out a wonderful life for the two of them. "Mayor Peggy" worked for Habitat for Humanity, joined St. Mary's Catholic Church, volunteered for Junior League and countless other organizations. Along the way, she built an ideal life for her family.



Most of all, she treasured every moment as Mom and Aunt. Her children, Analhi, McGraw and Peter were her life. She especially loved being part of the sizable Minor/Burton clans, embracing the many nieces and nephews as her own and who consider her a second mother. She loved them back fiercely as her own.



Her "shrine" and favorite place on earth was St. George Island. Paddle-boarding at SGI was Peggy's nirvana, enjoying the wildlife and workout with her family. She was extremely sporty and loved to kayak, bike, walk, and workout with her besties, the Spandex Sisters, Jane and Katy. A great sense of humor was her trademark. She called a well-timed Starbucks latte, Chick-fil-A or dynamite Pinot Noir a "religious experience." She had legendary inappropriate laughing attacks. She loved stupid Will Ferrell movies and his iconic lines, and had so many of her own.



We all have a million "Peggy" stories. But this one sums her up: she told me during all her cancer scans, "While I lay there, I pray for all of you. I picture each one of you, your kids and I pray for health their and happiness." She was always thinking of us, not herself, and praying. That's Peggy.



She is also survived by (get a cup of coffee!) her father, Peter R. Burton; big brother, Peter M. Burton; children, Lexie and Pete C. Burton; sister, Pam Marrott (Tom) children, Maddie and Matthew Marrott; Paula Burton (Tom Sinkovitz), children Jack, Lily Sinkovitz; her brother-in-law, Joe Minor (Jennifer) children, Kelsey, Natalie, Ashley, Matthew, Michael and Bennett; brother-in-law, Jim Minor (Cheryl), sons Josh, James Minor; brother-law, John (Kimberly), children Bo, Anne Marie, Joy and Mary Beth; sister-in-law, Beth Minor Harper (Kel), children Keller, Smith and MaryClaire; brother-in-law, Billy, and children Robert and William.



Thank you to the coolest, loving town in America- Americus, GA for supporting our Peggy and family through her illness with your countless meals, groceries, love, texts and prayers. Thank you to her beloved doctors, Dr. Jay McAfee, Dr. Chirag Jani, Dr. Mike Raines and Americus Hospice.



Visitation will from 5-7 PM on Sunday evening, Nov 6, at Hancock Funeral Home-427 South Lee Street, Americus, GA. Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 332 South Lee Street, Americus, GA.

