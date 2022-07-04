Minor, David

MINOR Jr., David Brian



September 4, 1999 - June 27, 2022



A Celebration of Life Services for Mr. David Brian Minor, Jr. of Tucker, Georgia will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 AM, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd., SE., Atlanta, GA, remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. Reverend William D. Whatley, Senior Pastor, and Reverend Richard B. Winn, Sr. Eulogist. Interment, Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA, Public Viewing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the mortuary from 12 AM - 7:30 PM.



David leaves to cherish his parents, Mr. David B. Minor, Sr. and Mrs. Sybil Dotson-Minor; brother, Jacob Minor; grandmother, Marva Minor; aunts and uncles, Daniel Minor, (Phyllis), Loretta Dotson, Jackie Dotson, Belinda Dotson, Jacqueline Arnold Vicki Dotson, Sandra Peoples (Willie), Ulysses Dotson (Christy), Benjamin Overton (Janet); great aunts, Bettie Ward, Joyce Latham, and Oena Latham; and a host of cousins and friends. Family will assemble at The Church at 10:30 AM.



