ajc logo
X

Minor, David

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MINOR Jr., David Brian

September 4, 1999 - June 27, 2022

A Celebration of Life Services for Mr. David Brian Minor, Jr. of Tucker, Georgia will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:00 AM, at St. Philip A.M.E. Church, 240 Candler Rd., SE., Atlanta, GA, remains placed in repose at 10:00 AM. Reverend William D. Whatley, Senior Pastor, and Reverend Richard B. Winn, Sr. Eulogist. Interment, Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA, Public Viewing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the mortuary from 12 AM - 7:30 PM.

David leaves to cherish his parents, Mr. David B. Minor, Sr. and Mrs. Sybil Dotson-Minor; brother, Jacob Minor; grandmother, Marva Minor; aunts and uncles, Daniel Minor, (Phyllis), Loretta Dotson, Jackie Dotson, Belinda Dotson, Jacqueline Arnold Vicki Dotson, Sandra Peoples (Willie), Ulysses Dotson (Christy), Benjamin Overton (Janet); great aunts, Bettie Ward, Joyce Latham, and Oena Latham; and a host of cousins and friends. Family will assemble at The Church at 10:30 AM.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend10h ago
Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot
10h ago
Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter's death
10h ago
4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong
18m ago
4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong
18m ago
LEADING OFF: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts
1h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top