Minmier, Doris

MINMIER, Dr. Doris



Dr. Doris Minmier, age 86, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022, with her daughter, Karen Roseberry and son-in-law Greg Roseberry at her bedside. Doris worked for the Dekalb County School System as a principal for the Intellectual Delayed population for 37 years. This love for special preteens and adults was passed down to her daughter Karen. Doris had a passion for traveling with family and friends, especially internationally. When not traveling, she was on the tennis court. She is survived by her brothers, David Hudgins (Marianne) and Raymond Hudgins (Debbie); grandchildren, Samantha Trammel (Andrew) and Ryne Roseberry (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Shiloh Trammel, Noah Roseberry and Avery Roseberry.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on November 12, 2022, 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1826 Killian Hill Rd., Lilburn GA 30047. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Lilburn Co-Op.

