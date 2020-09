MIMS, Elizabeth Age 76, of Atlanta, GA died September 10, 2020. Celebration of Life will be Tues., September 22, 2020 1 PM, at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 12 PM - 4 PM. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com.