MIMS, David



Mr. David Mims of East Point, GA, passed away on April 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM from our Chapel. Interment at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Road, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. He leaves to cherish his memories, one son, Mr. Boaz Mims; a companion, Ms. Betty Fryer and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing will be held today from our Chapel. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

