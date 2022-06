In Loving Remembrance



of



Milwood Lee Hobbs, Sr.



February 20, 1949 – June 19, 2021







"Your life was a Blessing,



Your memory a Treasure.



You are Loved beyond words,



And Missed beyond measure.



We are grateful for your life."









Your wife Linda; your children- Milwood Jr. (Kim), Quentin (Kelly), and Aiyana (Michael); your grandchildren- Chris, Corey, Chase, Mya and Mariah; siblings- Samuel Jr (Lena) and Wanda (Curt).