Milton, Michael

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MILTON, Jr., Michael Maurice Chevaliar "Mikey"

May 2, 1994 - May 5, 2022

In death as in life, the love flows for you dearest one. Memorial services for Mr. Milton are scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. (404) 691-4685.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

