Milton, Michael

MILTON, Jr., Michael Maurice Chevaliar "Mikey"
May 2, 1994 - May 5, 2022
In death as in life, the love flows for you dearest one. Memorial services for Mr. Milton are scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 PM at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. (404) 691-4685.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
