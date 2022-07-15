MILTON, Barry



Celebration of life for Barry Milton, of Loganville, GA, will be Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 PM. Services will be held at Kelly Lake Church of God in Christ; 2411 Mills Rd. Decatur, GA. A public viewing will be Friday, July 15 from 12 PM-8 PM. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett- S Deklab Chapel.

