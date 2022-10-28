MILNER, Lillie
Celebration of Life for Ms. Lillie Harper Milner, will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 AM at Little Friendship Missionary Bapt. Church, 315 5th Avenue Decatur GA. Family and friend's are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on the day of service. Interment; Rest Haven Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel ,1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W. Atlanta 30331 404-349-3000, mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com