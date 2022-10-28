MILNER, Lillie



Celebration of Life for Ms. Lillie Harper Milner, will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 11 AM at Little Friendship Missionary Bapt. Church, 315 5th Avenue Decatur GA. Family and friend's are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. on the day of service. Interment; Rest Haven Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel ,1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W. Atlanta 30331 404-349-3000, mbfh.com



