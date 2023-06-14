X

Milner, Kent

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MILNER, Sr., Kent Gale

Kent Gale Milner Sr., age 86, of Talbott, TN, passed away on June 8, 2023.

Mr. Milner was born on September 27, 1936, in Yazoo City, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim Milner and Mamie Guy Warrington Everett Milner; siblings, Opal Terrell, Clover Lucille Harris, Norma Kinnison, Roy Chester Everett, Troy Warrington Everett, M. Dale Everett, Mary Gem Milner Oates, and his beloved wife, Joan East Milner.

Survivors include his children: Susan (Keith) Kearney, Kent G. (Jean) Milner Jr., Sara Elizabeth (Trevor) Toth, James P. Milner; grandchildren: John Kearney, James (Lindsey) Kearney, Melissa (Michael) Bunch, Elizabeth Toth, Kent G. Milner, III; great-grandchildren: Dylan Michael Bunch, Aubrey Mae Ann Bunch, Adeline Susan Bunch, and James Mason Kearney.

Mr. Milner was a Marine, Police Officer, and Marshall. He and his wife Joan founded the Milner Driving School in Atlanta, GA. He loved hunting, fishing, and especially watching the Georgia Bulldogs play football. He will be dearly missed.

His memorial service will be Friday, June 30, at 7 PM, and the family will receive friends beginning at 6 PM at Alder Funeral Home in Morristown, TN.

