Obituaries

Mills, Harrell

Nov 12, 2023

MILLS, Harrell "Hal"

Taylor

Hal passed from this life on November 6, after a brief battle with an aggressive cancer. He was 57 years old.

Hal was born in Huntington, New York, and moved with his family to Atlanta when he was 8 years old. His growing up years were filled with many friends and adventures. After college, he worked in many areas and then focused on his own construction contracting business.

Hal was a gifted designer and artist. His creativity was boundless. He could visualize end designs for sculpture, furniture, or construction solutions and create them from nothing. His wood sculptures are highly valued by the many that have received them as gifts.

Hal was a friend to many and loved by all. He never met a stranger. Hal lived life his way and enjoyed it all.

Hal was predeceased by his father, William C Mills; and his brother, Conrad Mills. He leaves behind his longtime partner, Marlene Savage; his mother, JoAnn Campbell; sister, Tasha Ellis (Mike); brother, Curtis Mills (Dee); nieces and nephews: Christie Trilla, Matthew Ellis, Tate Mills, and Jack Mills.

Hal will be missed terribly by his numerous loyal friends and family. His passing leaves a hole that cannot be filled.

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