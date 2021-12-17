MILLS, Dennis



Dennis Ray Mills, age 72, of Monroe, GA passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Mills (Zalewski), Auburn, GA; son-in-law, Patrick Zalewski; granddaughter, Rachel Zalewski; grandsons Garrett and Caleb Zalewski. His son Kelly Ray Mills; daughter-in-law Kelly Ann Mills (Sullivan), Monroe, GA; grandsons, Justin, Jacob, and Josh Mills. Brothers Howard and Jerry Mills and Sister Carolyn Bentley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Ott" Mills and Ida Lee Mills; brothers Claude and Joe Mills.



Dennis Ray Mills was born April 20, 1949 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a custom cabinet maker at Gloster Cabinet Shop.



Funeral service honoring the life of Dennis will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Dr. Howard Mills and Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment will be held on Monday, December 20 at 1:00 PM at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



