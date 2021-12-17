ajc logo
MILLS, Dennis

Dennis Ray Mills, age 72, of Monroe, GA passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ann Mills (Zalewski), Auburn, GA; son-in-law, Patrick Zalewski; granddaughter, Rachel Zalewski; grandsons Garrett and Caleb Zalewski. His son Kelly Ray Mills; daughter-in-law Kelly Ann Mills (Sullivan), Monroe, GA; grandsons, Justin, Jacob, and Josh Mills. Brothers Howard and Jerry Mills and Sister Carolyn Bentley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur "Ott" Mills and Ida Lee Mills; brothers Claude and Joe Mills.

Dennis Ray Mills was born April 20, 1949 in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a custom cabinet maker at Gloster Cabinet Shop.

Funeral service honoring the life of Dennis will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Dr. Howard Mills and Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Interment will be held on Monday, December 20 at 1:00 PM at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




