Mills, Cantey

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

MILLS (BRYAN), Cantey

Cantey Bryan Mills died June 29, 2023, in Atlanta, after battling cancer. She was 81. Cantey was born in 1941 as the first of four children to the late Dr. Phillips Respess Bryan and late Mary Smith Bryan at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. After her father returned from serving in World War II, the family settled in Lynchburg, VA. As a child and young woman, she enjoyed spending summers in Reynolds, GA, with the family of her late grandparents, Dr. Sydney H. and Louise P. Bryan; late uncle and late aunt, Sydney and Martha Bryan; and many dear cousins. She had graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg in 1959 was a 1963 graduate of Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA. She and her late husband, Dr. John B. Mills III, were a classic Agnes Scott-Georgia Tech pair-up. They married in her hometown of Lynchburg and the new couple spent a year at Kings College, Cambridge University, England, where he completed a postdoctoral fellowship and she worked as a biochemistry lab technician, before returning to settle in Atlanta. Cantey worked as a paralegal and finished her career as an executive assistant for the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC) at Emory University. She was a member of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, and during her long life she enjoyed serving in the Junior League of Atlanta and volunteering for Friends of Fernbank, which helped raise funds to establish the Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John B. Mills IV and Jill C. Mills; daughter, Susan Jewell; granddaughters, Brooke D. Mills, Sydney N. Mills, and Caroline P. Jewell; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Philips Respess Bryan Jr. and Anita Bryan; sister, Mary (MayMay) Gay and brother-in-law, Garland Gay; sister, Lucy Ballard; five nieces; and many grandnephews and grandnieces. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, July 18, at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agnes Scott College, which may be made online at https://give.agnesscott.edu.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

For migrant girls, new lives in U.S. bring risk of sexual abuse

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
15h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
15h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Liegerot, Richard
1h ago
Bothwell, David
1h ago
Drew, Shirley
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top