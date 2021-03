Millines, Jimmie

MILLINES, Sr., Jimmie



Mr Jimmie Lee Millines Sr. age 89 of Atlanta passed away March 6, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, 11:00 AM at Central Holiness Church, 1069 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Viewing will take place today from 12:00 - 6:00 PM and Friday, March 12, 12:00- 7:00 PM, with a family hour Friday 4:00 - 7:00 at Hollifield Mortuary, 1296 Hollywood Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Services entrusted to Hollifield Mortuary Inc., 404-799-8676