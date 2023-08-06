MILLIKAN, Robert "Bob" J.



Robert "Bob" J. Millikan, age 85, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 1, 2023, after an extended battle with Parkinson's disease.



Bob was born December 23, 1937, to Joseph and Margaret Millikan in Savannah, Georgia. After graduating from Savannah High School, Bob received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from his beloved Georgia Institute of Technology. Following graduation from Georgia Tech, Bob served 6 months active duty in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, followed by eight years of service in the Army Reserve. Bob retired from the Army with the rank of Captain. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Emory University before beginning his business career.



Bob joined Hudson Pulp and Paper, a predecessor of Georgia-Pacific Corp., in 1977, in Palatka, Florida. Bob spent his entire 36-year career with Georgia-Pacific, retiring as Vice President of Engineering and Technology, in 2002. He spent his retirement years in Bluffton, South Carolina, teaching his grandchildren to boat, shrimp, and water ski on the May River.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Troy Millikan; and his sister, Ginger Millikan Barber. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kay S Millikan; his three children, Joseph T. Millikan (Candace), Katherine M. Correll (Alston), and Britain Millikan (Stella); and grandchildren, Katherine Correll, Kaylee Correll, Pete Correll, Sydney Millikan, Troy Millikan and Madison Jacobs.



A Memorial Service will be held at The Church of the Cross Historic Campus, in Bluffton, SC on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gift in honor of his life be made to Church of the Cross, P.O. Box 278, Bluffton, SC 29910 or Parkinson's Foundation.





