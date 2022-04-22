MILLIGAN, Theresa



Theresa Jane Singley Milligan, 78, of Atlanta, died April 14, 2022. She was born August 16, 1943, in Atlanta, GA, to Arthur and Leona (Earnest) Singley. Survivors include one son and spouse, Bruce H. (Laura) Milligan II, Atlanta, GA; and one daughter and fiancé, Lee Milligan (Nick Harrington), Portland, OR. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce H. Milligan, in 1990. Funeral services will be at The Church of the Apostles at 11 o'clock on April 26, 2022. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



