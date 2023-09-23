MILLIGAN, Shane



Mr. Shane David Milligan, 52, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on September 20, 2023. Born on August 5, 1971, in Decatur, Georgia, Mr. Milligan grew up in the town of Redan. He was an athletic young man who enjoyed football as well as track and field. He graduated from Lithonia High School in 1989 before entering the workforce as a construction laborer. He went on to join the United States Marine Corps in 1994, where he was proud to serve and defend his country. He loved sharing tales about his time being stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and the lifelong friendships forged with his brothers and sisters in arms. As a Marine, Shane was able to visit many exotic locations around the world, including Korea, Australia, and the Pacific Islands. During his tours of duty, he served in honor guard detail for many fallen soldiers. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing chess, and spending time with family and friends. While being both fearless and tenacious, Shane also had a soft side. He will be remembered for his kindness, loyalty, keen sense of humor, commitment to loved ones, and willingness to lend a hand to those in need. Despite his geographic distance at times, Shane was always near; he would show up and offer whatever he could whenever he could. He was infinitely proud of his children and all of their accomplishments, and he was appreciative for the support of his parents during good times and bad. Shane was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lynn Bledsoe; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his aunt, Betty Ann McCormick; and his daughter, Natalie Gail Milligan.



He is survived by his children, Karigan Yeomans (Kelly), David Hall Milligan, and Wesley Milligan; his parents, Barbara Bledsoe and Gene Milligan; his siblings and their spouses, Lori Dawn Milligan (Jennifer Cole), Felicia Hicks (Michael), Joe Bledsoe, and Paige Bledsoe; and countless extended family members and friends.



The family will receive friends at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home (Covington, GA) on Sunday, September 24, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, and a Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, 2:00 PM, at the chapel of Caldwell & Cowan. The family wishes to express their gratitude for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org). Semper Fi.



This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Shane's family.



