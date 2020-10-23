MILLIGAN, Melanie Kay
Age 58, of Jonesboro, passed OCtober 15, 2020. Service October 21, 3-4 PM at F.L. Sims Funeral Home, East Point, GA.
Funeral Home Information
F. L. Sims Funeral Home - East Point
2968 E Point St
