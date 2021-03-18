MILLIGAN, Linda Allen



Linda was born on July 23, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia to Ina Ruth Tweedell and William Heath Allen. She graduated from Russell High School in 1966 and received her B.S. in Education from Brenau College in 1970. Weeks after graduation, on June 20, 1970, she married the love of her life, Edward C. Milligan. The two were happily married for over 50 years and truly honored their marriage covenant through their love and devotion to one another. Linda was the most devoted wife, amazing mother, adored grandmother, beloved sister, loyal friend and committed follower of Christ. Linda delighted in sharing her God-given gifts and talents to express her love and care for others and genuinely embodied the gift of encouragement.



She was a gracious hostess, wonderful cook and loved arranging flowers and sewing and knitting for her grandchildren. Linda treasured God's word and grew daily in her faith as a member of Marietta Community Church and the daily study of scripture through the incredible ministry of Bible Study Fellowship. She delighted in serving her community in many volunteer roles throughout her life.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two of her brothers, William Heath Allen, jr. and Stephen Thomas Allen. She is survived by her husband, Ed, children Allison (Chris) Gruehn, Catherine (Mike) Sanders, Heath (Molly) Milligan, brother, J. David Allen and sister-in-law, Jane Milligan White. She is also survived by her eight adoring grandchildren, Allen (17) and Cate (15) Gruehn; Ann Hollis (19), Mary Ford (17) and Walker (14) Sanders; Bane (5), Ellie (4) and Brooks (2 weeks) Milligan and many special nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Marietta, Georgia on Thursday, March 18 at 2:00 PM. Additional parking is available next door at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. The family requests no flowers, but if you would like to make a donation in memory of Linda, please consider donating to the Marietta Community Church Building Fund (www.mariettacommunity.church or 1349 Old 41 Hwy., Suite 125, Marietta, Georgia 30060) or Bible Study Fellowship (BSFInternational.org or Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78258-4019).

