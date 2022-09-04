Milligan, Larri

MILLIGAN (McKinney), Larri



Larri McKinney Milligan, 78 of Peachtree City, GA passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2022. Larri was born September 26, 1943 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was the oldest child of Lawrence R. and Marie K. McKinney of Hollywood, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Kenneth E. Milligan of Peachtree City, GA. Her childhood was spent in Hollywood, FL and she graduated from South Broward High School in 1961. During her life she maintained a close relationship with many classmates from high school. Larri retired after 30 years of service from Headquarters Engineering at Southern Bell in 1991 (now AT&T) and after 10 years of service she also retired from Delta Air Lines in Atlanta in 2006. She was an avid reader and especially fond of German Shepherd dogs. Larri was a Pioneer member of both the Delta Air Lines Pioneer BOS Chapter volunteer organization and the AT&T Peachtree Council Pioneers. Additionally, Larri volunteered with the Atlanta Airport Dept. of Aviation at the Information desk weekly for many years and was a Red Cross blood donor. Larri is survived by a daughter, Amber M. Noel (Mark) of Atlanta, GA, a grandson Ethan Errol Noel and granddaughter Victoria Grayson Noel. She is also survived by nephews Matthew J. Reeves of Jonesboro, GA and Travis A. Reeves (Sue) and their sons Robert and TJ of Moreland, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to RescueCats, P.O. Box 142882, Fayetteville, GA 30214. Larri chose cremation of her remains. There will be no services other than those that each person might personally perform. Condolences to the family may be sent to H. M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home at 4550 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30319 404-261-3510.



