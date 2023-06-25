MILLICHAP, Peter



Brabant



1944-2023



Peter Brabant Millichap, age 79, died peacefully in his sleep at home on June 21, 2023, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Peter had a successful career developing real estate in the Southeast—from golf courses to assisted living facilities. By example, he taught many the value of hard work and how to be a positive yet persistent force. He spoke often of maintaining gratitude for the people and gifts in his life. Generosity and humility were two of Peter's most notable characteristics. He was often the quietest voice in the room and rarely drew attention to himself, despite having life experiences that might have been imagined by a novelist.



Peter Brabant Millichap was born on April 21, 1944, in Wellington, New Zealand, the home country of his mother, Colleen Tweedie Millichap, who fell in love with Paul Henry Millichap, a U.S. Marine who was serving in the Pacific theater. As an infant, in September 1945, Peter joined his mother on a seven-week voyage across the still mine-filled Pacific Ocean during the closing days of WWII as they traveled to meet Paul on American soil. Peter and his three siblings grew up in various military postings, including Hawaii, as his father moved up the ranks, eventually retiring as a U.S. Marine colonel.



Peter graduated from St. Andrews School in Middletown, Delaware, where he played football and was co-captain of the baseball team. On an ROTC scholarship, he went to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he was a member of Chi Phi fraternity and played on the football team. He graduated in 1966 with a degree in American History and went right into the Marines, like his father. He attended Officers' Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia and graduated as a first lieutenant. Then, in 1967, he shipped out to Vietnam where he served as a platoon commander. The day after his 23rd birthday, he was shot while on patrol and spent three months recuperating in the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam before returning to Vietnam where he became a liaison with the Vietnamese community. During his service in the Marine Corps, Peter was awarded the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and several Vietnam service medals. In February 1968, Peter was stationed at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., known as "The Oldest Post of the Corps." While stationed at the Marine Barracks, one of his duties was to serve as the Marine Security Officer at Camp David, the Presidential Retreat in the Catoctin Mountains of Western Maryland. Peter also played an important role at the White House, assisting Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard M. Nixon with diplomatic protocol as a White House Social Aide at State events, annual meetings with leaders of Congress, and the Federal Judiciary. His duties in this role were not always formal; occasionally President Nixon asked Peter to keep score when he was bowling.



Another important lifetime event occurred in Washington, when Peter met Catherine Grimes Jones of Alexandria, Virginia on a blind date. They then married in August, 1969. After Peter was honorably discharged from the Marines, he was accepted to the Emory University School of Business where he earned his MBA in 1972. He and Cathey raised their three children in the Brookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta.



Peter was the CEO of Millichap Development Group, a real estate development company that specialized in residential communities throughout the Southeast, highlighted by golf course communities: Old Marsh, in Palm Beach, Florida designed by Pete Dye; Colleton River Plantation in Hilton Head, South Carolina; and Laurel Springs, in Suwannee, Georgia, two Jack Nicklaus projects. He was also able to partner with his son's company, Bant Millichap Homes, on several communities in Georgia before moving full time into to the development of assisted living homes. Built and operated under the name Benton House, MDG developed over 25 assisted living facilities in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.



Following a diagnosis for Parkinson's Disease, Peter maintained a positive outlook and remained active in his career for an additional 10 years. A devoted fan of UNC basketball and the Atlanta Braves, his greatest love was his extended family. A humble and grateful man, Peter lived a life full of love and laughter, always putting the interests of others ahead of his own. In addition to being a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King, Peter was a member of the Cherokee Town & Country Club and enjoyed family vacations at their house in Highlands, North Carolina.



Peter is survived by his wife, Catherine Millichap; and their three children: Peter Brabant Millichap, Jr. of Atlanta, Lauren Millichap Boehm (Ted) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Katie Millichap Levensalor (Alex) of Atlanta. He will be forever missed by his grandchildren: Maddie, McCall and Charlie Millichap; Manning, Whit and Eleanor Boehm, and Will Levensalor. Peter's three siblings: Michelle Millichap Henning (Tim) of St. Simons Island, Mark Millichap and Denise Millichap, both of Atlanta, also survive him.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, on Thursday, June 29, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30305. Joining his father, Peter will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations to the Compassionate Kitchen at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305; or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5214, Hagerstown, MD, 21741 or www.michaeljfox.org.





