MILLIANS, Mary



Mary Masters Millians, 51, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2021.



Mary was a fun-loving mother, friend, and family member. She had a true heart and zest for life. Mary lit up a room whenever she entered. She loved people and they loved her. Mary was a native Atlantan. She was a graduate of George Walton High School in Marietta and the University of Georgia, where she was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. Mary received her master's degree from Mercer University.



Mary is survived by her two lovely daughters, Olivia Millians and Piper Millians. Mary is also survived by her mother, Mary Elizabeth "Dixie" Masters and predeceased by her father, Burt Hugh Masters, and her aunt Jean Masters Crittenden. Mary is survived by her brother, Michael Willingham Masters and his wife, Suzanne Sackleh Masters and nieces, Bonnie Masters, Hope Masters and Katherine Masters. Aunts include Betty Willingham Cambra and Susan Masters Phillips. Cousins include Carol Cambra Smith, David Smith, Ben Smith, Jimmy Phillips, Jennifer Phillips Barton, Julie Crittenden, and Diane Crittenden.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church (3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305) on June 3, 2021, at 2 PM. Funeral arrangements will be provided by Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318.

