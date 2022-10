MILLER, Wilma



Wilma Roberts Long Miller, age 88, of Roswell, Georgia walked into God's glory on October 16, 2022. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM with a funeral Service to follow at 2:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be left at www.roswellfuneralhome.com