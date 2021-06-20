Miller, William

MILLER, Rear Admiral, William Owen "Dusty"



Rear Admiral William O. (Dusty) Miller, JAGC, U.S. Navy (Retired), former Judge Advocate General of the Navy, died a peaceful death on June 15, 2021, in the arms of family members. He is survived by Jane Goolsby Miller, his wife of almost 76 years, his daughter, Rebecca Jane Miller of Brunswick Georgia, and his son, William O. Miller, Jr. of Morris, Georgia. His son, Lee St. Clair Miller, predeceased him in March 1992. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jenny Rebecca Turner of Brunswick, Georgia, Aleta Breen of Fairfax, Virginia, Michael Lee Andres Miller of Golden, Colorado and William Owen Trapp Miller of Brunswick, Georgia.



Admiral Miller was a graduate of the old Tech High School, The University of South Carolina (B.S.), Atlanta Law School (LLB), George Washington University School of International Affairs (M.A.), the Naval War College and the Armed Forces Staff College. He served in various capacities in the United States Navy from 1943 until his retirement in 1978 and ultimately served as both Deputy Judge Advocate General (1974-1976) and then Judge Advocate General (1976-1978).



Admiral Miller (Dusty) practiced law in Atlanta from 1978 until 1990. He was President of the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a non-profit conservative advocacy center from 1985 to 1990. During that and subsequent times, he was an active member of the Atlanta Kiwanis Club and served on the Board of Directors for the Federal Defender Program and the Tech High Scholarship Committee.



Dusty was a beloved member of his family, his professional friends, his cherished Friday morning breakfast group, and his neighborhood. For over thirty-eight years he was an evening fixture on his front porch in the Inman Park neighborhood, where neighbors, friends and strangers gathered to sit and talk with him. He was a wise and experienced friend and counselor who stimulated and encouraged lively debate among his friends, children, and professional colleagues.



Admiral Miller will be honored by a military service on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Eastview Cemetery in Cuthbert, Georgia at 11:00 AM. Interment will occur on a later date in the family cemetery in Quitman County, Georgia.



May his death be accompanied by fair winds and following seas.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at P. O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8716.



Lunsford Funeral Home, Cuthbert, GA. 229-732-2148.

