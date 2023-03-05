X
Miller, Thomas

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MILLER, Thomas Edward

Thomas Edward Miller of Rex, GA, passed away on February 19, of cancer. Born in 1955 in Ayer, MA, to a military family of eight children, Tom led a restless life before settling in Rex with Victoria Patrick more than 20 years ago. A graduate of New Mexico State, Tom worked a mix of jobs from door-to-door Bible sales, to Wendy's fast food, to barker for the Carson & Barnes Circus. Ignoring his own serious health issues, he was the loving caregiver to his disabled wife until her death February 13. A fierce liberal, Tom was an outspoken supporter of Amnesty International and the Southern Poverty Law Center. He is survived by sisters, Mary Poolman and Jeanette Wood; and their husbands, Henry and Chris; and brothers, Gerald, Raymond, Robert, Jackie and Vernon; and their spouses, Pam, Kum Sok, Kate, Cora and Nancy. Additional survivors include, Tinsley Cameros and wife, Dana; brothers-in-law, Mark and Allen Patrick; as well as cousins, nephews and nieces in Iowa, Hawaii, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Texas. Tom's parents were Raymond Laverne Miller and Miguela Cameros.

