Miller, Ruth Ann

MILLER (CARPENTER), Ruth Ann "Sam"



Ruth Ann (Carpenter) Miller "Sam", 58, passed away on March 8, 2021. Born in Hyannis, MA to William G. Carpenter and Clara E. Carpenter. Sam was a loving mother of three children. She enjoyed good food, great company, and collecting angels. After many years of dedicated service, Sam retired from American Honda. In June 2019, Sam was the 500th recipient of a double lung transparent from Emory University. She will be remembered for her kind heart and tenacious spirit.



Sam is survived by her daughter Virginia Naulls, (Nick), grandson Vincent Naulls; daughter Amy Smithson (Joshua); her mother Clara E. Carpenter; brother Marty Carpenter (Kate); sister Kerrie Amoson (Russell); sister Mae-Ronnie Grella (Mike); sister-in-law Michelle Carpenter and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her son Charles Edwin Miller, Jr.; father William Carpenter; brothers Tab and Billy Carpenter.



The Celebration of Life will be held at the Community Building in Sawnee Mountain Park on Saturday, April 3rd at 11 AM. Officiating the services will be brother Marty Carpenter and brother-in-law Russel Amoson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Emory Transplant Program – Make a Gift (emoryhealthcare.org).



