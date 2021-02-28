MILLER, Rosalind Elaine



Dr. Rosalind Elaine Miller nee Baugher, 1929-2021 of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021. Dr. Miller was born to Ruby and Roland Baugher in Neosho, Missouri. She grew up in Neosho and was very involved in clubs and organizations such as 4-H and the Rainbow Girls. She completed her undergraduate degree from Drury college in Missouri. She went on to receive a master's degree in Library Science from University of Illinois and a PHD in Education from St. Louis University.



Dr. Miller spent her career devoted to education, working with high school libraries and Universities. She directed the Media Resource Center at Georgia State University for over 25 years and taught Library Science at the University. She loved to teach. After retirement from Georgia State University, she tutored at Perimeter College until she was 85.



Dr. Miller was a Fulbright scholar and was commissioned to set up library systems though out the world. She lived in India for a year, working on the library system there as part of her scholarship.



She coauthored the book Common Sense Cataloguing, which was used in in the US and across the world to set up library systems, the book can be found in Libraries around the world.



Dr. Miller enjoyed reading, traveling, walking, and bike riding. She was always up for an adventure and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored her cats, her lifelong love of cats, at one time, led to her becoming a breeder of pedigreed cats.



Dr. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Roland Baugher and her brother, Charles Baugher.



She is survived by her two children, Mary Rieser and David Miller and wife Jolene, her five grandchildren, Joscelyn Rieser, Gage Miller, Ashton Miller, MacKenzie Miller, and Shea Miller, and four great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society.



The family is going to hold a private service.



