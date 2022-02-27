MILLER, Peter Otey



Born May 30, 1941, in Richmond, VA, Peter Otey Miller II died suddenly in Atlanta on February 6 due to complications of emphysema. After service in the Army and graduating from the University of Virginia, Peter spent the majority of his life and career in Atlanta, GA. Family members mourning his loss include his wife Panke Bradley Miller; son Peter Miller III (wife Kristin); daughter Anne Thompson (husband Bob); stepsons Gavin and Alex Bradley (wife Tita); daughter-in-law Catherine Sabonis, and his grandchildren: Charlotte and Kate Miller; Trip Thompson; Sebastian, Annabeth and Patrick Bradley; and Alexa and Lindsey Bradley. His brother and sister-in-law Tom and Marianne Miller and their children also join in the celebration of Peter's life. A public memorial of Peter's life will begin at 11am on Saturday, March 5th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter's name to the Crossroads Community Ministries of St. Luke's are deeply appreciated. For further reflection on the life of Peter Miller please visit the Leaf Cremation Website.

