Miller, Paul

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MILLER, Paul

Paul Miller, of Atlanta, GA, passed on October 23, 2022 at 91 years old. Paul was born in the Bronx, NY, on October 18, 1931, and moved with his family to Atlanta at the age of 1 year. Paul graduated from Grady High School and went on to obtain a doctorate in Pharmacy at the University of Georgia. He owned and ran Miller's Home Health Care Center, specializing in formulating dermatological medications and serving the needs of colostomy and ileostomy patients. After selling the business, Paul later worked at Dekalb County's Mental Health Clinic in Northeast Atlanta and then as a part-time pharmacist at various drug stores prior to his retirement. Paul's hobbies included playing the harmonica, ballroom and international folk dancing, ice skating, singing, swimming, going to garage sales, traveling, listening to classical and Broadway music, building furniture, and gardening. In the 1970s, he and his family performed as the Miller Family Israeli Folk Dancers for several years, helping to promote tourism to Israel, and bringing a glimpse of Israeli culture to Atlanta and the Southeast. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rose Miller; and his two brothers, Alvin and Donald Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Meta Miller; son, Neal Miller (Denise); daughter, Ann Tamli (Scott Paxton); stepchildren: Chanie Steinberg (Scott), Joseph Wilson (Jessica), Ben Wilson (Joy); fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Congregation Ohr HaTorah (www.ohrhatorahatl.org) or Congregation Beth Jacob (www.bethjacobatlanta.org). A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, October 24, 2022 at Crest Lawn Memorial Park with Rabbi Ilan Feldman officiating. Funeral arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.

