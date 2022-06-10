MILLER, Lamar Allen



Lamar Allen Miller, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 2, 2022 in Jonesboro, Georgia. He spent his life in service to God, his family, his country, and his beloved State of Georgia.



Lamar was born March 19, 1927 to Albert and Addie Miller in Dawson, Georgia. He honorably served his country in Europe in the United States Army during World War II and served in the Georgia State Guard after being discharged. He then went to work for the Georgia DOT and helped layout I-75. While working out of Tifton, GA on the I-75 project he met his future bride, Elizabeth Austin Miller. He studied and became a Civil Engineer. After retiring from the DOT, he worked as a lobbyist for the Engineers Association and then as a consulting engineer doing large highway and bridge construction projects.



After retiring from consulting, he continued serving his country, state, and community through volunteer work. A few examples of his efforts includes: Lamar planned and conducted roadway renaming dedication ceremonies to Medal of Honor awardees. He designed and oversaw the construction of many buildings. He also helped raise money to benefit churches, American Legion Post 258, etc. and organized a fundraiser that purchased protective armor for local law enforcement. He never stopped serving.



Lamar was preceded in death by his wife of over 53 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by son's Mark (Lisa) and Tommy; grandchildren Sammy, Madison, and Pierce; and great-granddaughter Riley.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Union Memorial Gardens in Union, SC.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the The Wounded Warrior Project.

