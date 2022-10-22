ajc logo
X

Miller, Katherine

Obituaries
Updated 1 hour ago

MILLER, Katherine Lane

Katherine Lane Miller, daughter of James Bennett Miller, Jr. and the late Karina Maria Lichirie Miller, passed prayerfully and peacefully in Orlando on October 16, 2022. Katherine was born January 5, 1976, in Sarasota. She was the granddaughter of the late James Bennett Miller and Mildred Parker Prescott and Colonel C. A. Lichirie and Charlotte Maria Rohrbeck Lichirie. She is survived by her twin brother, Bartley Prescott Miller; his wife, Kristy; and their children, Nathaniel Prescott and Zoey Karina; her sister, Elizabeth Parker Miller Armstrong; her husband, Thomas Whit Armstrong, and their children Thomas Whit III, Charlotte Elizabeth, James Prescott and Karina Maria; her aunt, Ann Prescott Miller Yessick; and her children, Emily Ann,Mary Lane, James Randolph Cowan; her uncle, William A. Lichirie; and his children, Nicholas Alexander and Brian Kruse; her aunt, JoAnn Dahlis Winn and her husband, Larry Boyd Winn; and their children, Larry Lamont and his wife, Christy, and Christopher David and his wife, Donna; her aunt, Christine Lichirie Foster and her husband Kevin; many other cousins; and her former husband, Mark Couch.

Katherine was a larger-than-life personality, with an artistic flair, who kept a menagerie of dogs, cats and her famous pig, Annabelle. She had many friends from her school days at Lovett, Holy Innocents, and the University of Mississippi. After school, she was the wedding event planner at the Academy of Medicine, and then worked for the family firm.

Katherine was diagnosed with esophageal varices and autoimmune deficiency at age 18 and lived with that knowledge. She moved to Hammock Beach last year, and her ability to speak and breathe began to fail in February.

Katherine directed her kidneys be donated so two more people could live, and she chose to be buried in the family plot, along with five generations of her family, at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Grooverville Road, Quitman, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Shepherd Center, Katherine's favorite charity. Shepherd Center Foundation, Attn: Dean Melcher, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta GA 30309.

Rev. Bill Britt, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, led the graveside service in Quitman on October 22, 2022. Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home. https://www.purvisfh.com/

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Purvis Funeral Home - Adel

207 E. Mitchell St.

Adel, GA

31620

https://www.purvisfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money9h ago

Credit: Lynne Sladky

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

Credit: Liesbeth Powers

Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
58m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After record-breaking week, early voting continues Saturday across Georgia
12h ago

Credit: AP/MARVEL

‘Captain America: New World Order’ to film at Georgia’s Trilith Studios in 2023
8h ago
The Latest

Lay, Daniel
1h ago
Bailey, Grover
Daniel, David
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top