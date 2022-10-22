MILLER, Katherine Lane



Katherine Lane Miller, daughter of James Bennett Miller, Jr. and the late Karina Maria Lichirie Miller, passed prayerfully and peacefully in Orlando on October 16, 2022. Katherine was born January 5, 1976, in Sarasota. She was the granddaughter of the late James Bennett Miller and Mildred Parker Prescott and Colonel C. A. Lichirie and Charlotte Maria Rohrbeck Lichirie. She is survived by her twin brother, Bartley Prescott Miller; his wife, Kristy; and their children, Nathaniel Prescott and Zoey Karina; her sister, Elizabeth Parker Miller Armstrong; her husband, Thomas Whit Armstrong, and their children Thomas Whit III, Charlotte Elizabeth, James Prescott and Karina Maria; her aunt, Ann Prescott Miller Yessick; and her children, Emily Ann,Mary Lane, James Randolph Cowan; her uncle, William A. Lichirie; and his children, Nicholas Alexander and Brian Kruse; her aunt, JoAnn Dahlis Winn and her husband, Larry Boyd Winn; and their children, Larry Lamont and his wife, Christy, and Christopher David and his wife, Donna; her aunt, Christine Lichirie Foster and her husband Kevin; many other cousins; and her former husband, Mark Couch.



Katherine was a larger-than-life personality, with an artistic flair, who kept a menagerie of dogs, cats and her famous pig, Annabelle. She had many friends from her school days at Lovett, Holy Innocents, and the University of Mississippi. After school, she was the wedding event planner at the Academy of Medicine, and then worked for the family firm.



Katherine was diagnosed with esophageal varices and autoimmune deficiency at age 18 and lived with that knowledge. She moved to Hammock Beach last year, and her ability to speak and breathe began to fail in February.



Katherine directed her kidneys be donated so two more people could live, and she chose to be buried in the family plot, along with five generations of her family, at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Grooverville Road, Quitman, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Shepherd Center, Katherine's favorite charity. Shepherd Center Foundation, Attn: Dean Melcher, 2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta GA 30309.



Rev. Bill Britt, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, led the graveside service in Quitman on October 22, 2022. Maxwell-Purvis Funeral Home. https://www.purvisfh.com/

