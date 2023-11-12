Miller, Katherin

MILLER (Pearson),



Katherine "Kathy"



1929-2023



Born August 9, 1929. Katherine Pearson Miller passed away after a short rapid decline in health, on Sunday October 22, 2023, at her residence in the Renaissance Assisted Living Community in Atlanta, GA. The only daughter of Leo and Jacqueline (Jackie) Pearson of Jacksonville, FL, Katherine was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Harvey Miller in February of 2020. Katherine is survived by her two younger brothers, Thomas N. Pearson (wife Stella) of Sugarland, TX; and their three sons, David, (wife Denise), of Houston, TX, Thomas Jr. (Amy), their children, Lilly, Brandon, Michael of Sugarland TX, and Steve (Michelle) their children, Andrew and Lindsey, of Plano, TX; and Ted E Pearson (Linda) of Winter Park, FL, their children, Donna Pearson (life partner, Jamie Wright) of Sanford, FL, and Diane Levin (husband Dean) of Winter Springs, FL.



Always smart and looking young and beautiful, Katherine's early years were spent studying hard at school, also showing her talent by learning to play the piano well enough to win many recitals and assisting her mother in every way she could. Katherine was an honor graduate of Robert E. Lee high School in Jacksonville. She graduated 3rd in her class and won the Virgil medal given to the top student in her Latin class. After high school she attended two years of college at the then Florida State College for Women now known as the co-ed Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fl. In 1950. Then she began her long career in public service by joining the Jacksonville Fl. I.R.S. District Office. In 1961, with the urging of her mother to take advantage of new opportunities, Katherine transferred to the Atlanta Ga. I.R.S. Service Center as a Digital Computer Systems Analyst.



In Atlanta, she served as the Unit Manager of Accounting Control until 1962 when she was promoted to the Program Analysis Staff. One of her duties was serving as the official Service Center Tour Guide for the many dignitaries, including foreign officials who visited the "Pilot Center".



In 1966, Katherine married Harvey Miller of the Washington D.C I.R.S. National Office Programming Branch. They purchased a new home in the Dunwoody subdivision of Atlanta where they lived and enjoyed all the amenities of the neighborhood and club house by Silver Lake.



Katherine retired from the I.R.S. in January 1976 being honored with not only a lovely reception at the Service Center but also a wonderful retirement dinner held at the Admiral Benbow INN. When asked what she planned to do upon retirement, Katherine replied that she would probably be a creative loafer and that she and Harvey would take another trip to Europe. She did all of that and more, continuing to show her multi talents and love of life. Katherine and Harvey lived in Dunwoody until they moved into the Renaissance Assisted Living Community due to health issues.



The Lord blessed Katherine with a long and complete life. Even with that knowledge, her family will dearly miss her and remember her always until they join her in a heavenly reunion.



Katherine was an avid lover of companion animals, especially cats. To all of those that would like to show their remembrance of Katherine it is requested that you contribute in her name, to any pet rescue of your choice. That will bring smiles to her in Heaven.



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