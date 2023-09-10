Miller, Jennifer

Sept 10, 2023
MILLER (KANZLER),

Jennifer Marie

Jennifer M. Miller, age 38, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, after a long illness. Jennifer was born August 24, 1985, to Peter and Barbara Kanzler in Middletown, NY. Jennifer was married to Joseph (Joe) Miller on June 12, 2012. Jennifer touched countless people from children in her classroom at A.L. Burruss Elementary school, Queen of Angels Catholic school, and to parishioners at The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration. She is survived by her husband Joe; a sister, Meghan (Michael) Hayes; a niece, Parker Ann (goddaughter); and nephew, Liam Joseph; aunts, uncles, many cousins; and her dog, Maggie. A Mass to celebrate Jennifer's life will be Saturday, September 16, at 9:00 AM, at the Catholic Church of the Transfiguration, 1815 Blackwell, Marietta, GA. Presided by Rev. Eric Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you make a donation to Transfiguration's ChrisTeen or The Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

