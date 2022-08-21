ajc logo
Miller, James

Obituaries
MILLER, III, James

James "Jim" Rawley Miller, III passed away on August 15, 2022 at Southwest Christian Care. He was born on June 23, 1943 to Col. James Rawley Miller, Jr. and Dorothy White Miller in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Jim spent many of his early years in Germany. He graduated from Munich American High School, and attended University of Maryland. Jim served in the United States Army from July 1964 to July 1967, and during that time he served in combat in the Dominican Republic. He married Jane Ann Schraudenbach in January 1967. Jim was employed by Eastern Airlines for 23 years in many capacities. He was then with Midway Airlines as station manager in Atlanta, Lochwood Green Engineers, and later as manager of Kedron Field House for the City of Peachtree City prior to his retirement in 2007. Jim enjoyed coaching his sons little league teams as they grew up in Peachtree City. He loved traveling and being on or near any body of water, and enjoyed fishing, camping and boating. He especially loved his time at the beach with his grandchildren, and his years with family and friends at Lake Sinclair. Jim had two green thumbs, and he grew many flowering bushes and plants from seed or cuts. Jim is survived by his life-time partner of 15 years, Ruth E. Connell; his three sons, Jim Miller, Steve Miller, and John Miller (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jacob Miller, Hannah Miller, and Amanda Miller; great-grandchild, Christian; sister, Judy Miller McCleskey (Doug); bonus step-family, Jason and Pamela Calhoun; step-grandchildren, Shane Buchanan, Cole Buchanan, and Elena Calhoun; in-laws, Susan and Alex Teel, John and Terri Schraudenbach, and Lynn and Will Grove; his dear aunt, Pat White; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Schraudenbach Miller; and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City with Dr. Keith Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC878uvYKv51dd2-YhzPvKwQ. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Southwest Christian Care Hospice, www.swchristiancare.org or 7225 Lester Road, Union City, Georgia 30291. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City – www.mowells.com

