MILLER, Hoyle



Mr. Hoyle Gregory Miller, age 68, of Hoschton, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville, surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 9 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home from 9:30 - 10:30 AM, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 AM. Elder Kevin Vaughter will officiate. Mr. Miller was born August 18, 1953 to the late H.H. Miller and Peggy Joyce Miller Milam in Georgia. A graduate of Southern Poly Tech with an Engineering Degree, he was retired from Cabinets By Design. Recently, Greg was very proud and happy to be asked to return to work with his old team members. Greg was an excellent cook. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and computer games. He loved spending time with his family and being "Papa Greg" to his grandchildren. Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Ann Miller; two grandchildren; and siblings, Gary Miller, Chesley Milam, Gwen Stanley and Ginger Hendrix. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, GA 30501, https://www.nghs.com/foundation/hospice. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

