MILLER, George



George Alford Miller, 96, passed away in his sleep on September 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born on December 24, 1925 in Madison, Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1950 and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the University of Michigan in 1955. He was a Professor of Chemistry at Georgia Tech from 1958 until 1991.



He was kind, measured, humble to a fault, and possessed limitless patience. A man of tremendous intellect, he spoke fluent English, German, and French, as well as some Italian, Turkish, and Norwegian. He played the violin, viola, piano, French horn, and accordion. He was an avid reader of literature and politics, a dedicated gardener, an adept handyman who repaired almost everything in the house, and a talented cook.



He is survived by his wife, Lieselotte Miller; his daughter, Claudia Miller; and his son, Thomas Miller.

