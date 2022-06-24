MILLER, Frances "Decie"



Frances Harling Miller, "Decie," of Monroe, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly on June 16, 2022. Decie was beloved by all who knew her, and devoted her life to God, her family, her friends, and her community service. Decie was born April 17, 1940, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Clyde and Frances Harling and attended North Fulton High School's class of 1958. After high school, she attended The University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Decie married her devoted husband Bob, on July 7, 1962. She exemplified service and had passionate dedication to her family, Church, and community. Her most significant works were in her service at the First Baptist Church of Monroe including the Faith in Serving Humanity (FISH), Food Pantry, the "Hanging of the Greens" Christmas Service, handbell choir, Sanctuary choir, Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. As well, Decie's service and social connections ran deep into the Monroe community through the Junior Service League of Monroe, Historical Society, Delphians, Daughters of American Revolution, Foster Children's Advocacy Group, Friends of the Monroe Library, Rotary Club (District 6910 as the Govenor's First Lady), soup kitchen, and of course, as long-standing member of multiple bridge clubs. Decie loved any project involving arts and crafts, being on any lake or ocean, and any occasion to celebrate her children and grandchildren's sports and accomplishments. Above all, her faith was the cornerstone of her life here on earth and we believe she is now with her Lord and Savior and reunited with Bob, Teddy, Frances and Clyde. Decie is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carson Miller, Sr. (Bob); her son, Theodore Harling Miller (Teddy); and her parents, Frances and Clyde Harling. She is survived by her 4 children, Bobby Carson Miller Jr. (Kelly Lynn Rackleff), Chuck Miller (Suzanne), Randy Miller, and Louise Hammer; and by her 8 grandchildren, Caroline, Audrey, Jonathon, Julia, Charlie, Frances, Carson and Abigale Rose Miller. Her memorial and celebration of a life of service will be held at First Baptist Church of Monroe on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2:30 PM with visitation to follow in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her church family at First Baptist Church of Monroe.

