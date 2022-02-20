MILLER, Donna R.



Age 77, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Old Greenwich, CT, died on February 11, 2022 in her home of causes related to dementia. She was born in 1944 to the late Philip G. and Miriam B. Rosen and graduated from Lynbrook High School (Lynbrook, NY). Donna was a 1966 graduate of Cornell University and later earned a Masters in Library Science from Queens College.



Donna married the love of her life, Andrew "Andy" Miller, in 1966, living first in Manhattan, NY, then Old Greenwich, CT. They remained married until Andy's death in 2004.



Donna was employed as a Librarian/Media Specialist in the Greenwich Public Schools (Greenwich, CT) for 30 years until her retirement, after which she and Andy moved to Atlanta to be closer to their grandchildren. An avid runner, Donna also loved reading, tennis, and her children and grandchildren.



In her retirement, Donna remained busy and active, working at Emory University Library, serving as a docent at the High Museum of Art, and traveling to such places as South Africa, Vietnam, Turkey, and Morocco. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta and a resident of the Ansley Park neighborhood and served on committees for both of those communities.



Donna is survived by daughter Valerie M. Keith (Joe); son Drew Miller (Amber Hoadley); three grandchildren: Peter J. Keith (Claire), Daniel M. Keith, and Julia G. Keith; her sister Ellen R. Franklin (John) of Bloomfield, CT; as well as several nieces and nephews and their children.



A private service will be held for family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to organizations about which Donna was passionate: the Atlanta Community Food Bank, the High Museum of Art, and the libraries of Cornell University and the University of Virginia. Special thanks to all who worked at or with Orchard at Brookhaven Senior Living Community and took such loving care of Donna.



