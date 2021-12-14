MILLER, David Wayne



October 9, 1947 –



December 11, 2021



David Miller, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia. He was born on October 9, 1947 in Atlanta to Dorothy and William Miller. David loved his family and his wife and life-long partner of 54 years, Carol Miller. He was a great father and mentor to his sons serving as a Boy Scout leader, coaching sports, communicating the importance of family, and exemplifying an excellent work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit. David was a retired State Farm agent of 46 years, and worked with the company for almost 50 years.



David is survived by his wife Carol Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Jennifer Miller; Clay and Kelly Miller; grandchildren, Annabeth, Caroline, Cole, Grace and Alexandra Miller; and sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Jeff Lee.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park.



