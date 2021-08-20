MILLER, Crystal



Age 37 of Lake City, GA passed away on August 8, 2021. Service will be held on Thursday, August 26 at 1:00 PM at 21st Century Leadership Ekklesia of Jesus Christ, Bremen, GA. Viewing will be Wednesday, August 25, 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel 770-489-6751.

