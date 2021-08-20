ajc logo
X

Miller, Crystal

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MILLER, Crystal

Age 37 of Lake City, GA passed away on August 8, 2021. Service will be held on Thursday, August 26 at 1:00 PM at 21st Century Leadership Ekklesia of Jesus Christ, Bremen, GA. Viewing will be Wednesday, August 25, 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel 770-489-6751.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel

8312 Dallas Hwy.

Douglasville, GA

30134

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Gordon, Amelia
2
Givan, Nehemiah
3
Gloyd, Barbara
4
Harris, Kawan
5
Barnes, Dennis
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top