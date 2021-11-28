ajc logo
Miller, Christopher

MILLER, Christopher Lamar

Christopher Lamar Miller entered into rest November 20, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, 11 AM, Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd., SW Atlanta. Interment Mt. Harmony Cemetery. Limited seating for service. Attendees must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within last 48 hours and wear mask to attend service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Kidney Fund. Viewing today 12 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.




