MILLER, Beverly



Beverly Ann Talansky Miller, age 82, passed quietly, Friday, February 26, 2021. Born February 21, 1939 in Philadelphia, PA, to Charles and Sara Talansky. Predeceased by husband, T.C. and daughter Sherry; was married 47 years. Beverly was born in Philadelphia and raised in Canton, OH. After high school, she attended Ohio State, Kent State, and Miami (FL); before finally graduating from Kent State in 1960. After college, she moved to Atlanta where her parents and siblings had relocated. Survived by sister Lenore Zisser (Steven), brother Gerald Talansky (Cyndi Ratcliff), son Robert Miller, Atlanta; grandson, Clark Miller, State College, PA/E. Hampton, NY; granddaughter Jessica Miller, E. Hampton, NY; nephew, Brian Cohn, Kennesaw, GA; niece, Alison Cohn – Shoemaker, grandnephews Owen, Graham and Finn Shoemaker, Knoxville, TN. Graveside Services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 28 and viewable via zoom link on Dressler's website: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to: St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

