MILLER, Beth

Beth Miller, age 71, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2023, surrounded by her daughters and sister. She was born in Villa Guerrero, Mexico, on April 25, 1952, and immigrated to the US as a child. Beth grew up in San Diego, CA, and was a graduate of San Diego High School. She grew up in a large family surrounded by love and warmth and she carried those qualities throughout her life's journey. At the core of Beth's spirit was her devotion to her three cherished daughters, which she affectionately called "my girls." A loving and dedicated mother, she instilled in them the values of compassion, resilience, strength, and the importance of recognizing the opportunities life brings. Beth loved dancing, traveling, spending time with her family, and sought to take in as much life as possible.

Beth had a long and successful career as a Sales Executive for FedEx in both Memphis, TN, and Atlanta, GA; a position that brought her immense fulfillment and a company that she was proud of until the end.

Beth was preceded in death by her loving parents, Leocadio and Esperanza Estrada; her sisters, Jesusita Aguirre, Irene Young, Ofelia McCall; as well as her brothers, Carlos Estrada and Ricardo Estrada. She is survived by her sisters, Adela Ceja and Juanita Virgen; and brother, Milo Estrada; her children, Laura Miller, Mary Miller, Sheila Mayfield; son-in-law, Chris; and her four grandchildren, David, Eric, Anthony and Mia Miller.

She is remembered by her extended family, and a multitude of friends and caregivers, all of whom were touched by her bravery, grace, and spirit, as a courageous soul who faced life's challenges with unwavering strength."

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, Wildomar, CA, at 10:00 AM, on September 19, 2023

