MILLER, Barry



Barry Clement Miller, age 82 of Lilburn, GA, passed away on August 3, 2022. Born in Galva, Illinois, Barry attended Galva High School and Georgia Southern College (now University) where he played on the Eagles Basketball team. He graduated in 1970 to pursue a 30 year career in the insurance industry. He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde Miller and Wilma Berdine Miller; and brother, Richard Miller. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rhonda (Crawford) Miller; son, Scott Miller (Amanda) of Daphne, AL; daughter, Katy Spinks (Ross) of Dunwoody, GA; grandson, Benjamin Miller; granddaughter, Emma Spinks; sisters, Peggy Beckman of Coralville, IA, Rita Lapan of Atkins, IA, and Patricia Olson of Chatham, IL; as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Barry's Memorial Service will be held on August 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, 3705 Hwy. 78 W, Snellville, GA 30039. The family will receive friends on August 8, 2022 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Those desiring may make a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org, or The American Heart Association, heart.org.



