ajc logo
X

Miller, Barry

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MILLER, Barry

Barry Clement Miller, age 82 of Lilburn, GA, passed away on August 3, 2022. Born in Galva, Illinois, Barry attended Galva High School and Georgia Southern College (now University) where he played on the Eagles Basketball team. He graduated in 1970 to pursue a 30 year career in the insurance industry. He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde Miller and Wilma Berdine Miller; and brother, Richard Miller. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rhonda (Crawford) Miller; son, Scott Miller (Amanda) of Daphne, AL; daughter, Katy Spinks (Ross) of Dunwoody, GA; grandson, Benjamin Miller; granddaughter, Emma Spinks; sisters, Peggy Beckman of Coralville, IA, Rita Lapan of Atkins, IA, and Patricia Olson of Chatham, IL; as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Barry's Memorial Service will be held on August 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, 3705 Hwy. 78 W, Snellville, GA 30039. The family will receive friends on August 8, 2022 at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Those desiring may make a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org, or The American Heart Association, heart.org.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends13h ago
Cheyenne Parker’s basket with 0.3 to play lifts Dream over Sparks
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
11h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top