Miller, Barbara



MILLER, Robert and Barbara





Barbara Lucas Miller died peacefully on August 4, 2020 at St. George Village in Roswell, GA, where she had lived since 2006. Barbara was born in Pittsburgh, PA on June 29, 1931, the fourth and youngest child of Anthony and Wilhelmina Lucas. She graduated in 1949 with high honors from Oliver High School in Pittsburgh, and later began a long career in office administration. After her father died, she moved in 1968 with her mother to Atlanta, where her sister Florence Brissette lived. The following year she met and married Robert J. Miller, Sr. They celebrated their golden anniversary in December, 2019. Barbara's family and friends will remember her as a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and aunt. When her brother Anthony died in 1958, Barbara moved in with her sister-in-law Charlene and helped her cope with taking care of her five young boys. She likewise tended to the care of her father and mother in their late years. She had a direct manner, a quick laugh, and a hearty sense of humor. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her brother Anthony, and her sisters, Florence Brissette and Kathryn Carney. She was survived by Robert Miller, her stepson Robert Miller, Jr. and his wife Judy, their children and grandchildren, eleven nieces and nephews, and their children.



Robert Jacob Miller Sr., born July 17, 1928, to Thomas and Lillus Miller of Atlanta, passed away peacefully September 23, 2020 at his home in Roswell, GA. Robert attained the rank of Captain in the US Army while serving in Korea. After the war Robert returned to graduate from Clemson University and began a career in agriculture before transitioning to the automotive industry with Benson and then Day's Chevrolet. Besides his devotion to his wife, Barbara Lucas Miller, Robert loved to fish, tend to his garden, support his church and cheer for the Tigers. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara. He is survived by his son Robert Miller Jr. and his wife Judy, grandchildren Jennifer Garrett and Andrew Miller and four great-grandchildren.



Graveside services for both Robert and Barbara will be held November 14 at 11:00 AM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com





