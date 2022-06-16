MILLER, Ashley



Ashley Anne McClure Miller rose to meet her heavenly father on Monday June 13, 2022. Ashley was born at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA on August 9, 1979. A loving wife, mother, and friend, she grew up in Sandy Springs, Georgia as well as spending many childhood years in Hinesville, Georgia always surrounded by a large extending and loving family that cherished her dearly. Ashley graduated from Riverwood High School and then attended Georgia Southern University where she was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She finished up her collegiate career at Georgia State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism with an emphasis on Public Relations. Ashley was a proud member of the United Methodist Church and was passionate about her faith in God and the experiences that the platform of the church provided through youth groups, helping others, and especially Vacation Bible School. Professionally, Ashley wore many hats. She was a chiseled veteran of the Atlanta residential real estate community, beginning work in that arena at the age of 16. Ashley took great pride in her work and continued to work in that field up until she went to heaven. Ashley rarely met a stranger; her personality was fueled by her passion to communicate and connect with other people. People were naturally drawn to her larger-than-life persona, her tender heart, and a "take no excuses" attitude toward life. She was the first to jump at the chance to help a friend, volunteer for almost anything she felt passionate about, or send a note to make someone feel special. She was a proud member of the Sandy Springs community and enjoyed supporting local business owners and restaurants, as well as supporting any event she could attend. Her enthusiasm for the holiday season was infectious, she especially loved celebrating Christmas, Easter, and the 4th of July. Ashley's true talent was her ability to connect with children. Her experience as a childhood cancer survivor provided her with the tools to make any child melt in her arms. She was an incredible and loving mother to her son Davis Stephens Miller and made him her entire world. God truly gained an angel when Ashley returned home to her heavenly father. We are certain that heaven is alive with her spirit as she puts on her favorite playlist, pours a glass of wine, and dials the phone numbers of the ones she loves. Ashley is survived by her husband, Chris Miller and son Davis Stephens Miller; father Mark McClure; mother and stepfather, Shanda and Tom Hayden; stepsister, Lindsey (Ryland) Pond; stepbrother, John Hayden (Brandon Nivens); brother-in-law, Brad (Emily) Miller; maternal grandmother, Olivia NeeSmith; father-in-law, Ed (Shirley) Miller, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Ashley was preceded to heaven by her younger brother Mark Stephens McClure Jr. She was our Aunt Boo, Lil Mill, a Summer Sister, director of the "It's All Investigated" detective agency and the founding member of the Miller trio. Her love for us and her amazing spirit will live in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers please make a donation of your time or money in Ashley's memory to your local children's hospital, church, or community organization of your choice.



